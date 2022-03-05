Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXBLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

