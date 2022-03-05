Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 6%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.44. 1,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

