Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 327,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,836,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

