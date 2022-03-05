Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

