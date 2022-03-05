Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,287,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,518. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

