Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of BHG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

