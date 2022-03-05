Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

BHG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,924,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,230,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

