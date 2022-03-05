Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 115,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,854. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brightcove by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

