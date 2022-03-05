Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BCOV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 90.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

