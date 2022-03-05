Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.78.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.