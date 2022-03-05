Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average of $555.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

