Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,796 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRMK opened at $8.08 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

