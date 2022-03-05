Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. 195,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

