Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to post ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 971,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

