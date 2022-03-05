Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post $515.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Kennametal stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 716,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

