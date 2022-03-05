Brokerages Anticipate Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik posted earnings of ($5.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinetik.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Kinetik stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. 75,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

