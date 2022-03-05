Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

