Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.75 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce $127.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.13 million and the lowest is $113.31 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $57.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $569.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $637.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $657.93 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $7,475,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

