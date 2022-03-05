Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Welltower has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

