Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

