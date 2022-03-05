Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 127,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,897. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

