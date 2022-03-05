Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. 630,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,473. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

