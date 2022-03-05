Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.59. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

