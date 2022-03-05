Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

ONCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 223,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

