Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will report $525.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.32. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.