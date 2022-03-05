Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $23.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.00 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 176,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,688. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

