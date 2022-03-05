Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 2,757,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

