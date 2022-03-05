Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 484.56

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 484.56 ($6.50).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.12) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.25) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.15) to GBX 495 ($6.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 397.60 ($5.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.56. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.48), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($42,817.40).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

