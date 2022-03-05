Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,652. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

