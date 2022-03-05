Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $31.21

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

