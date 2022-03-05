Brokerages Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $229.20

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

