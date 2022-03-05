Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT at $188.33

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €190.00 ($213.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €182.00 ($204.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,582. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

