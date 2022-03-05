Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price at $1,725.00

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,725.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,650 ($22.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.