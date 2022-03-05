Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $133.33

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,795. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

