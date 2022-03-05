Brokerages Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Target Price at $430.00

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 903. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

