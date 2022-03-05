Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

