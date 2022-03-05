Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.