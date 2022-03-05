Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

