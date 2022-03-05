Brokers Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

