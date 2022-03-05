Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.