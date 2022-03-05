Brookstone Capital Management Has $949,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.