Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.