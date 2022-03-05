Brookstone Capital Management Sells 196 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.