Brookstone Capital Management Sells 196 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
KMB opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
