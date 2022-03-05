BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

DOOO stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 115,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

