Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $83.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

