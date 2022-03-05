Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

