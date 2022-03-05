Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 11,723 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,798 ($37.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,776.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

