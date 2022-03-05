Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $191.36 and last traded at $213.44, with a volume of 52393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.34.

The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

