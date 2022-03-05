Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL stock traded down $13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

