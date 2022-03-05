Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,076,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

