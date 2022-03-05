Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 301.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.53. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last three months.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

